Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Czech jailed for blaming train attacks on Islamic militants

January 14, 2019 4:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — A court has convicted a Czech national of carrying out two attacks on trains while blaming them on Islamic militants and sentenced him to four years in prison.

Prague’s regional court ruled Monday that 71-year-old Jaromir Balda cut down two trees in 2017 that fell on train tracks near the city of Mlada Boleslav, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Prague. Two passenger trains later hit the trees. Nobody was injured.

The retiree also placed pamphlets at the sites with threats of extremist attacks planned on Czech territory.

Prosecutors say the man’s motivation was to incite fear of Muslims and attacks.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The man pleaded guilty but claimed he didn’t want to harm anyone. The court also ordered him to undergo psychiatric treatment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris