The Associated Press
 
Davos authorizes youth protest against Trump at Davos forum

January 10, 2019 8:27 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — Officials in Davos have authorized a protest by a Socialist youth group against U.S. President Donald Trump and other expected attendees of the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort this month.

Authorities rejected a similar protest request last year when Trump attended the elite event, citing heavy snowfall.

Julia Baumgartner, secretary-general of Switzerland’s Young Socialists, said Thursday that her group was “very excited” about the chance to demonstrate.

Baumgartner said she expected no more than 150 to 200 protesters because the rally falls on a Thursday when people are at work and school. The protest is to show opposition to Trump, freshly inaugurated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the wealthy elites gathered in Davos, she said.

Local officials approved Wednesday the Jan. 24 demonstration near City Hall, saying the right to peaceful protest and free expression was important. Officials say the authorization could be reviewed if the security situation or weather conditions change.

Security is heavy during the annual event, which is taking place Jan. 22-25.

It’s unclear if a partial shutdown of the U.S. government over a standoff over funding for Trump’s proposed border wall will complicate his travel to Davos. Last year, a brief government shutdown threatened to derail his trip to Davos too, but he did attend and gave remarks asserting that his “America First” agenda can go hand-in-hand with global cooperation.

