Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Denmark train crash victims identified, all 8 are Danes

January 4, 2019 3:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark say all eight victims of a train crash in the central part of the Scandinavian country have now been identified, adding that all are Danish citizens.

Police say the victims —five women and three men who all were passengers — were between 27 and 60 but didn’t name them. Sixteen others were injured in Wednesday’s crash.

Police said Friday that the cause of the crash was still under investigation. The high-speed passenger train struck cargo that fell off a freight train coming from the opposition direction on a bridge that is part of the system linking the islands of Zealand and Funen.

The 18-kilometer (11-mile) Storebaelt link was closed to road traffic because of strong winds. It wasn’t immediately clear why rail traffic wasn’t halted as well.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State