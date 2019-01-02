Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

El Salvador murder rate falls, though still among deadliest

January 2, 2019 7:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Homicides in El Salvador have fallen for a third straight year, but the gang-plagued Central American nation remains among the world’s deadliest.

Police Commissioner Howard Cotto told journalists Wednesday that the murder rate was 50.3 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018. That’s down from 60.8 the previous year and less than half the 103 recorded in 2015, a nadir for violence in the country.

Criminologist Ricardo Sosa called three straight years of drops “an important achievement” especially compared to the “scandalous” 2015. But he added that more must be done to improve security.

Many Salvadorans who try to migrate to the U.S. cite violence as their motivation.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

For comparison, the city of Baltimore recorded a murder rate of 56 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2017. Mexico’s was around 25 that same year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address