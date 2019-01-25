Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ex-teacher charged with trying to support Islamic State

January 25, 2019 7:48 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former substitute teacher from Texas has been indicted on federal charges alleging he tried to provide material support to the Islamic State, the Justice Department said Friday.

Warren Christopher Clark, 34, appeared in court in Houston on Friday and was ordered held without bail.

Clark was captured recently by the Syrian Democratic Forces and was transferred into the custody of U.S. law enforcement officials this week, the Justice Department said.

He was first identified by researchers George Washington University’s Program on Extremism. Clark had submitted a resume and cover letter to the Islamic State, noting that he had a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston, worked as a substitute teacher at the Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas, and had done teaching stints in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, according to the documents that were obtained by the researchers.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“Dear Director, I am looking to get a position teaching English to students in the Islamic State,” he wrote in the cover letter. “Teaching has given me the opportunity to work with people from diverse cultural backgrounds and learning capabilities.”

An indictment that was unsealed on Friday charges Clark with attempting to provide himself as material support to the Islamic State but did not offer any additional details.

Clark’s attorney, Michael DeGeurin, said his client would plead not guilty but declined to comment further.

“The FBI continues to aggressively pursue individuals who attempt to join the ranks of ISIS’s foreign fighters or try to provide support for other terrorist organizations. This fight against terrorism is not one we can combat alone,” said Perrye Turner, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Houston.

If convicted, Clark could face up to 20 years in prison. He’s due back in court next week.

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been fighting the Islamic State group with the help of the U.S.-led coalition.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.