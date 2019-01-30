Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Female Palestinian teen killed in alleged stabbing attempt

January 30, 2019 11:09 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say officers shot and killed a female Palestinian teenager who allegedly attempted to stab security personnel at a West Bank checkpoint near Jerusalem.

Police say the 16-year-old girl drew a knife on the officers, who then opened fire. No Israelis were wounded.

A police security video of Wednesday’s incident appears to show the girl lunge at one of the officers at the checkpoint before she was shot. It is unclear how close the knife got to the officer, who jumped away while a second officer shoots her.

Israel has faced a three-year wave of Palestinian attacks that have greatly decreased.

Critics charge Israel with often using excessive force against Palestinian attackers. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld called the incident a “deadly situation.”

