Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Former Mozambican official seeks to avoid extradition to US

January 9, 2019 3:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A former Mozambican finance minister is trying to avoid being extradited from South Africa to the United States over a $2 billion loan scandal that plunged Mozambique into financial crisis.

Manuel Chang was in a South African court on Wednesday as his lawyer argued that proper procedures were not followed when the former official was detained at the main international airport in Johannesburg on Dec. 29. The prosecution says the arrest was valid.

A U.S. federal indictment ties Chang and other defendants to an alleged fraud scheme involving companies created by Mozambique to obtain loans earmarked for projects including coastal surveillance and tuna fishing. The indictment says the projects were fronts allowing the defendants to pay at least $200 million in bribes and kickbacks to themselves, government officials and others.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane