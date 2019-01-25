Listen Live Sports

Georgia to keep British fugitive behind bars for 3 months

January 25, 2019 6:12 am
 
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A court in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia has ruled to keep a fugitive British man for three months behind bars pending possible extradition.

Jack Shepherd has fled Britain while on bail over the manslaughter of a 24-year-old woman who died when Shepherd’s speedboat hit a log and flipped on the River Thames in London in 2015. The 31-year-old Shepherd showed up at a police station in Tbilisi, Georgia, earlier this month and turned himself in.

The court in Tbilisi on Friday ruled to keep Shepherd behind bars for three months while Britain’s request for his extradition is being considered.

The victim’s family and British politicians including Prime Minister Theresa May had called on Shepherd to hand himself in.

