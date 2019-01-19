Listen Live Sports

German farmers protest agro-industry, back healthy foods

January 19, 2019 12:57 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of farmers from across Germany and their supporters have protested at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate, calling for climate-friendly agriculture and healthy food.

Organizers say 170 tractors drove in from farms around the country to join 35,000 other protesters for the Saturday demonstration under the motto “we are fed up with the agricultural industry.”

The protest was called to coincide with the German capital’s “Green Week” agricultural fair, and Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner’s meetings with dozens of countries about more international cooperation on agricultural issues, the dpa news agency reported.

The protesters say the message to Kloeckner and the others is that “farm work on the land, in the fields and in the stables is something very valuable and worthy of protection.”

