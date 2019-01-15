Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German, Japanese leaders to attend Davos as Trump sits out

January 15, 2019 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — World Economic Forum executives say government leaders like Germany’s Angela Merkel, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Shinzo Abe of Japan will be among those attending its annual Davos event.

Forum executives offered a preview Tuesday of the Jan. 22-26 gathering of political, business, cultural, academic and other elites, with founder Klaus Schwab saying a “re-moralization” of globalization is needed.

He said globalization produced many “winners” over the last generation or so. “But now we have to look after the losers, after those who have been left behind.”

WEF President Borge Brende said 37 heads of states and government from Europe and Eurasia will attend, joining over 3,000 people on hand.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump had planned to attend but withdrew amid the U.S. government shutdown. Other top U.S. officials are expected.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris