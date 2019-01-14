Listen Live Sports

German newspaper says employee attacked by far-right group

January 14, 2019 6:25 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A German newspaper says one of its employees has been attacked by members of a far-right group.

The left-wing taz daily said the woman was grabbed by the neck after confronting six black-clad people who were piling cobblestones and attempting to put up posters in front of the newspaper’s Berlin offices.

Berlin police confirmed that a woman was attacked during the incident. Spokesman Heidi Vogt said police were still investigating who was behind the incident, but the far-right group Identitarian Movement tweeted photos of members putting up posters in front of the building.

German media reported that the group also targeted other media buildings and left-wing politicians’ offices.

The Identitarian Movement is close to the far-right Alternative for Germany party, whose lawmaker Frank Magnitz was attacked last week.

