German opera singer Theo Adam dies at 92

January 11, 2019 11:44 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Theo Adam, a German opera singer renowned for his Wagner roles, has died. He was 92.

German news agency dpa quoted Adam’s family Friday confirming that the bass-baritone died Thursday at a care home in his hometown of Dresden.

Adam made his debut at the Staatsoper Dresden in 1949 before joining East Germany’s Berlin State Opera in 1952.

Adam appeared regularly at the Bayreuth Festival, where he starred in “Lohengrin,” ”Parsifal,” ”Die Meistersinger” and other works by Richard Wagner.

His guest appearances included Covent Garden in London, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Vienna State Opera and the Vienna State Opera.

