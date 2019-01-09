Listen Live Sports

Germany, France set to sign new cooperation accord

January 9, 2019 10:16 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France are set to sign a new bilateral treaty pledging deeper cooperation between the two leading European Union powers.

Germany’s Cabinet on Wednesday gave the green light for Chancellor Angela Merkel to sign the agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron in the German city of Aachen on Jan. 22.

That’s the 56th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee Treaty, an accord that sealed the post-World War II reconciliation between the former foes. The German-French partnership has since become the motor of European integration, though one that hasn’t always run smoothly.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said the new accord “establishes a new quality of cooperation” between the two countries. It is meant to complement rather than replace the 1963 Elysee Treaty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

