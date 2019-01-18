Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany’s Mercedes-Benz plans assembly plant in Egypt

January 18, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Cars unit says it is developing plans to open an assembly plant in Egypt.

Mercedes-Benz said in a statement Friday that the passenger car plant would be built by a local business partner and the project is being developed “in close collaboration” with Egypt’s government. It said board member Markus Schaefer recently held “successful discussions” with Egypt’s president and prime minister.

Schaefer described Egypt as “an attractive and competitive location for production and supporting logistics” and said having an assembly plant there would enable Mercedes-Benz to expand its market position.

The company said it is also offering expertise on modern mobility concepts, electric cars and autonomous driving as Egypt develops a new capital and other infrastructure projects, but detailed agreements haven’t yet been reached on that.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state