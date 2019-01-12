Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hundreds inspired by yellow vest movement rally in London

January 12, 2019 9:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of protesters inspired by France’s yellow vest movement are rallying in Britain, drawing attention to government austerity programs that have hit the poor hard.

Wearing yellow vests with slogans such as “Britain is Broken” written on the back, the demonstrators marched in London to demand that politicians pay attention to their plight rather than being endlessly diverted by the spectacle surrounding Britain’s departure from the European Union.

They also want to show solidarity with French protesters who have staged weeks of nationwide anti-austerity protests.

Some French protesters also joined the London march on Saturday.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Erick Simon, 57, who traveled from the Normandy in France to the London rally, says “all European countries must join up in this battle against austerity.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell