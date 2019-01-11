Listen Live Sports

Iraq: Blast kills 2 in border city rehousing its displaced

January 11, 2019 8:23 am
 
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Health Ministry says two people have been killed in an explosion in a city to which displaced families are being encouraged to return.

The ministry said 25 others were wounded in the blast in Al-Qaim, Friday. It did not give further details.

Al-Qaim, a city along the border with Syria in Iraq’s western Anbar province, was one of the last cities liberated from Islamic State militants in 2017.

The Iraqi army is closing camps for people displaced by war in Anbar and pressuring families to return to their communities before basic services have been restored, according to a recent Associated Press report.

Nearly 40,000 Iraqis have returned to their communities in Al-Qaim and the surrounding district, according to data from the U.N.

