Japanese PM Abe meets Dutch counterpart for trade talks

January 9, 2019 9:52 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting the Dutch port city of Rotterdam for talks with his Dutch counterpart as part of preparations to host the leaders of the world’s top 20 economies in Osaka in June.

Abe meets Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday for a boat tour of Rotterdam’s port followed by a dinner at the 185-meter (607-foot) Euromast tower.

The leaders are expected to discuss issues including the G-20 summit, trade and Britain’s impending departure from the European Union.

The EU and Japan signed a trade deal last year that eliminates about 99 percent of the tariffs on Japanese goods sold to the bloc. About 94 percent of the tariffs on European exports to Japan will be lifted, rising to 99 percent in the future.

