Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kenyan police say attack on Chinese facilities is repelled

January 20, 2019 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say gunmen opened fire on Chinese construction facilities in an eastern area, days after Islamic extremists claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Nairobi.

National police chief Joseph Boinnet says security forces fought off the attackers at Shimbirey near Garissa town on Sunday. There are no reports of casualties.

Al-Shabab, an extremist group linked to al-Qaida and based in Somalia, claimed responsibility for a 2015 attack in Garissa that killed 147 people, mostly students. Al-Shabab also says it carried out the Jan. 15 attack at a hotel and office complex in Nairobi that killed 21 people, including a police officer. All five assailants also died.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference