The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Kosovo PM proposes conference to normalize Serbia ties

January 28, 2019 12:31 pm
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has proposed an international conference to complete a final agreement with Serbia to normalize ties between the former foes.

Ramush Haradinaj on Monday published a letter he had sent to the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain, known as the Quint countries, proposing an international conference to resolve ties with Serbia.

Haradinaj said Kosovo would then revoke a 100 percent tariff on Serb and Bosnian goods, imposed last year and which he has said won’t be lifted until Belgrade recognizes its sovereignty and stops preventing it from joining international organizations. Bosnia has not recognized Kosovo either.

The prime minister said the United States and EU should be the guarantors of the conference results and their application.

