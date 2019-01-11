Listen Live Sports

Lebanon to complain to UN over Israel building border wall

January 11, 2019 7:29 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says the country’s foreign minister has asked Beirut’s representative at the U.N. Security Council to file a complaint over Israel’s building of a wall along their shared border.

The agency quoted on Friday Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil as calling the Israeli move a violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group.

The wall is being built on the edge of the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kela.

Tension has been rising recently on the border between the two countries that are technically at war.

Israel last month announced the discovery of border tunnels, which it says were part of a Hezbollah plot to sneak in Israel and carry out attacks.

