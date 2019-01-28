Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Magistrate considers major corruption trial in Portugal

January 28, 2019 10:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A Portuguese magistrate is deciding whether there is enough evidence to put a former prime minister and two dozen other once-powerful figures on trial for corruption, money laundering and other crimes.

Magistrate Ivo Rosa on Monday began hearing legal arguments from the public prosecutor and defense attorneys in one of the biggest cases in recent times in Portugal.

Jose Socrates, who was the country’s Socialist prime minister from 2005 to 2011, is accused of pocketing 34 million euros ($39 million) through top-level corruption.

Other suspects include a former government minister, the one-time head of Portugal’s largest listed bank, which went bankrupt, and Portugal Telecom’s former president and its former chairman of the board.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A decision on whether to proceed to trial is expected before the end of the year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.