Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Magnitude 6.7 quake hits Chile’s coast; no reports of damage

January 19, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook cities and towns on Chile’s northern coast late Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damages.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was 15.6 kilometers (9.7 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, and it had a depth of 53 kilometers. It struck at 10:32 p.m. local time.

Chile’s National Emergency Office preventatively ordered the evacuation of a stretch of coast near the city of Coquimbo but later called it off.

Authorities said the quake didn’t have the characteristics that would generate a tsunami. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also discarded a tsunami threat.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The quake was felt strongly in northern Chile where buildings swayed, according to social media and press reports.

Chile’s seismological service put the strength of the quake at magnitude 6.8.

Chile is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire,” which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world. An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference