Model who said she had dirt on Russian oligarch walks free

January 22, 2019 9:21 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian model and self-styled sex instructor who last year claimed to have evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has been released from detention pending trial.

Anastasia Vashukevich, who also goes by the name Nastya Rybka, was arrested last February in connection with a sex training seminar in Thailand. She was deported from Thailand last week and was immediately detained in Moscow upon arrival. She and her Russian associate were charged in Russia with inducement to prostitution.

In court on Saturday, Vashukevich refused to elaborate on her claims that she had audio tapes of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska talking about interference in the U.S. election.

Vashukevich’s lawyer Svetlana Sidorkina said Tuesday that she and her associate have been released, but that the charges still stand.

