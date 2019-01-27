Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Netanyahu dismisses ’embarrassed’ Hezbollah leader’s threat

January 27, 2019 10:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed threats made by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying the Iranian-backed group is “in distress” and “very embarrassed.”

Netanyahu told his Cabinet on Sunday that the Hezbollah leader “broke his silence” in a televised address on Saturday because the militants group faced major financial pressure due to U.S. sanctions against Iran, and because of a recent Israeli operation to eliminate Hezbollah tunnels crossing into Israel.

Nasrallah’s address was his first public appearance since November, during which time Israel intensified strikes against suspected Iranian arms shipments to Hezbollah in Syria. He warned Netanyahu not to continue attacking Syria, lest he “drag the region into a war or a major confrontation.”

Netanyahu says “Nasrallah has good reasons not to want to feel the might of our arm.”

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.