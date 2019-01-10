Norway police air video in tycoon’s wife abduction case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police investigating the believed abduction of millionaire Tom Hagen’s wife have released two surveillance videos taken outside the businessman’s office on the day she disappeared.

Police called for the three people seen in the Oct. 31 video to get in touch. Hagen’s 68-year-old wife, Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, disappeared that day.

Chief police investigator Tommy Broeske said Thursday one of the men was seen walking on a road before turning around and going back down the road immediately.

According to Norway’s VG newspaper, a note found in the couple’s house said Falkevik Hagen would be killed if the ransom — reportedly to be of 9 million euros ($10.3 million) — wasn’t paid in the cryptocurrency Monero or if the police got involved.

