Poles protest govt plan for mass slaughter of wild boars

January 9, 2019 10:08 am
 
< a min read
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of Poles are protesting a government plan to hold a massive slaughter of wild boars as a way to stop the spread of the deadly African swine fever among farm pigs.

Environmentalists say up to 200,000 wild boars, including pregnant females, could be killed across Poland by the end of January in the action approved by Poland’s veterinary and farming officials. They are petitioning officials to change the plan and scheduling street protests.

Officials say the mass hunt is a way of stopping African swine fever that has been spreading in farms in eastern Poland. Residents on city outskirts also often complain about wild boars roaming in search for food.

Environmentalists and some hunters say it’s a pointless slaughter that will only cause the animals to migrate elsewhere.

