The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Police in Costa Rica, Spain arrest kidnappers of American

January 12, 2019 6:52 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Police in Costa Rica and Spain say they have arrested 12 people alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of a missing American in Costa Rica.

Police from both countries say that the joint operation led to the arrests of the Costa Rican suspects on Friday.

William Sean Creighton Kopko, an American businessman, was kidnapped in Costa Rica on Sept. 24, 2018. Costa Rican authorities say that the victim is still missing.

Police say that the victim’s family paid the kidnappers $950,800 in bitcoins.

The three people arrested in Zaragoza, Spain, are considered by police to be the ringleaders. They fled Costa Rica after the victim’s family paid the ransom, spending some time in Cuba before traveling to Spain.

Costa Rican police arrested another nine individuals.

