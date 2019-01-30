Pompeo says team heading to Asia for 2nd Trump-Kim summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is sending a team “someplace in Asia” to set up a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of February.

Pompeo on Wednesday told Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that his team is “headed that way now to lay the foundations” for steps toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as “a brighter future for the North Korean people.”

Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday: “I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly. Progress being made – big difference!”

On Tuesday, however, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Congress that intelligence information does not support the idea that Kim will eliminate his nuclear weapons or the capacity for building more.

