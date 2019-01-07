Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pope: Vatican meeting aims to ‘shed full light’ on sex abuse

January 7, 2019 7:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says next month’s meeting of bishops from around the world aims to “shed full light” on clergy sex abuse and covers-ups.

Speaking to diplomats Monday at the Vatican, Francis called the abuse of minors “one of the vilest and most heinous crimes conceivable.” He said the church was working to combat and prevent abuse and its concealment, to uncover church hierarchy’s involvement and to deliver justice to minors who have “suffered sexual violence aggravated by the abuse of power and conscience.”

The Catholic Church’s credibility has been eroded by sex abuse by clergy and bishops and its often systematic concealment.

Francis called February’s meeting “a further step in the Church’s efforts to shed full light on the facts.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

His own handling of some cases has drawn criticism.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument