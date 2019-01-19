Listen Live Sports

Private guards in Kenya to carry guns after extremist attack

January 19, 2019 5:29 am
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya plans to allow many more private security guards around the country to carry firearms following a deadly attack by Islamic extremists in Nairobi.

The Kenyan government agency monitoring private security says the goal is to enhance the guards’ ability to protect the public because they are often the first responders before state security forces can get to the scene.

The Private Security Regulatory Authority made the announcement on Friday, three days after attackers laid siege to the dusitD2 hotel, shopping and office complex.

A security company confirmed that two employees were killed in the attack.

Authorities plan a vetting process to expose any suspected criminals within security companies before guards are licensed to have guns. Currently, very few private guards in Kenya are allowed to carry guns.

