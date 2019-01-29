Listen Live Sports

Report: Hospital fire in Slovenia kills 2, injures 1

January 29, 2019 11:47 am
 
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian media say a hospital fire in a northern town has killed two people and injured at least one.

Public broadcaster RTV Slovenia says the fire erupted around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT; 9 a.m. EST) on Tuesday in one of the rooms of the general hospital in Jesenice, near the border with Austria.

The official STA news agency says two people have died and at least one person with severe burns has been transferred to a hospital in the capital, Ljubljana.

Police say they have evacuated part of the building. Firefighters have extinguished the blaze.

No further details were immediately available.

