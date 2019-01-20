Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Rival militias negotiate truce in Libya’s Tripoli

January 20, 2019 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan security officials say a temporary cease-fire has taken hold in the capital of Tripoli, after deadly fighting between rival militias that dominate the city flared up last week.

They say negotiations overseen by tribal elders from the nearby town of Bani Walid were ongoing Sunday, with hopes the militias from Tripoli, Zintan and Tarhouna? can agree to stop the fighting. They spoke anonymously as they weren’t authorized to brief reporters.

The Health Ministry raised the fighting’s death toll since Wednesday to 16, with 65 wounded and three missing. Some 213 families were evacuated from Tripoli, they added.

Separately, the United Nations voiced its “deep concern” about reports of fresh violence and mobilization of armed groups in the country’s south, which it said signaled the “growing risks of imminent conflict.”

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference