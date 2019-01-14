Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Roadside bomb hits police convoy in Egypt’s Sinai, kills 1

January 14, 2019 10:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb has hit a police convoy in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, killing a conscript and seriously wounding four others.

The officials said the attack Monday took place in the town of Rafah on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of the local Islamic State affiliate which spearheads a militant insurgency in northern Sinai.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The officials also said that security forces raided early Monday the homes in el-Arish, northern Sinai’s largest city, of four members of an IS cell. All four were taken into custody, they said.

They said the four were planning attacks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris