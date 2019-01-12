Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Romanian govt scraps warships’ acquisition amid dispute

January 12, 2019 4:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defense ministry has suspended the 1.6 billion euro ($1.83 billion) acquisition of four warships following a political dispute over which offer best serves the NATO member.

The ministry said it had informed military prosecutors there were “reasonable suspicions” about the legality of the procedure, saying it could harm national security. It didn’t provide further details.

The government, scheduled to announce the winner Saturday, made its announcement late Friday.

The acquisition of four multirole corvettes has caused political friction with the ruling Social Democratic Party favoring an offer from Damen, a Dutch company.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Army Chief of Staff Nicolae Ciuca, however, reportedly considered the deal too expensive. According to reports, France’s Naval Group made a cheaper offer.

Romania has committed to upgrading its armed forces and equipment in the next decade.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell