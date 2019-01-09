Listen Live Sports

Russian lawyer in Trump probe denies US charges against her

January 9, 2019 8:36 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian lawyer at the heart of the investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia has rejected the U.S. charges leveled against her.

Natalya Veselnitskaya, who attended the 2016 Trump Tower meeting that is a focus of the U.S. investigation, was charged Tuesday in the U.S. with obstruction in an unrelated tax-fraud case. U.S. prosecutors said she teamed up with a senior Russian prosecutor and submitted deceptive declarations in the civil case involving a Russian tax refund fraud scheme.

Veselnitskaya, who is in Russia, told Russian state television Wednesday the charges against her aim to hinder her “professional activities” including her lobbying efforts in the United States.

Donald Trump Jr. says he met with Veselnitskaya because he had been told she could offer damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

