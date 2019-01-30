Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Russian stabbing suspect admitted to Norway psychiatric ward

January 30, 2019 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A lawyer in Norway says his 20-year-old Russian client, who was detained after allegedly stabbing a woman at a supermarket and accused of plotting an extremist attack, has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Ola Lunde also said in an interview with Norway’s TV2 channel Wednesday that the suspect needs help.

Norway’s PST domestic intelligence agency, which is probing the stabbing in an Oslo supermarket as a terror-related attack because the man claimed he was plotting to kill several people, declined to comment.

The suspect, who was jailed for four weeks pending the investigation into the Jan. 17 stabbing, later said he wasn’t an extremist.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police believe the victim, a woman in her 20s who survived, was picked randomly.

The man had traveled from Russia to Norway via Sweden.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.