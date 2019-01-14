Listen Live Sports

Senior US official vows to counter Iran on Lebanon visit

January 14, 2019 9:17 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the U.S. will step up efforts to counter Iran’s “dangerous activities” around the region including the financing and activities of proxy organizations such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Referring to the Iran-backed group, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale also says it is “unacceptable” to have a militia outside the control of the state and unanswerable to the people of Lebanon digging attack tunnels into Israel and threatening regional stability.

A former U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Hale spoke after meetings with Lebanese officials Monday.

He also reiterated that the U.S. will be bringing American troops home from Syria but says America remains committed to ensure the Islamic State group remains unable to remerge.

