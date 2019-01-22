Listen Live Sports

‘Several’ suspects on the run after bank robbery in Paris

January 22, 2019 10:23 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Paris police say several suspects are on the run after they robbed a bank on the Champs-Elysees in broad daylight.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien and broadcaster BFM TV, at least three armed men entered the branch of the Milleis bank on Tuesday morning.

The reports say the suspects tied up the employees and customers, and stayed several hours inside, during which they managed to open dozens of safe deposit boxes.

The prosecutor office did not provide details on how much the robbers made away with.

The bank, about 300 meters (900 feet) from the French presidential palace, is located in a neighborhood placed under high security measures.

The area was closed to the public with many police officers working on site Tuesday afternoon.

