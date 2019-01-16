Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Several thousand in Belgrade seek truth about Kosovo murder

January 16, 2019 1:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in the capital of Serbia, demanding that the authorities find out who killed a moderate Serb politician in Kosovo a year ago.

Holding candles, the crowd Wednesday walked in silence to honor Oliver Ivanovic, who was gunned down in the Serb-dominated northern part of the Kosovo town of Mitrovica on Jan. 16, 2018.

No one has been charged in the attack. Assailants fled the scene in a car after shooting Ivanovic six times in the back.

Wednesday’s march was organized by the same groups behind weeks of protests against Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic. They say finding Ivanovic’s killers is crucial for the rule of law and justice.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Vucic attended a separate commemoration ceremony for Ivanovic earlier Wednesday.

Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers