Small plane crashes in field in eastern Germany, 2 dead

January 12, 2019 9:54 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police say a small plane has crashed east of Berlin, killing two people.

The two-engine aircraft took off from the town of Strausberg late Saturday morning and came down in a field near Praedikow, a few kilometers (miles) away.

Police said on Twitter that it isn’t yet possible to give a reason for the cause of the crash in which two men died. They gave no information on the victims.

