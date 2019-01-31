Listen Live Sports

Spain condemns media arrests in Venezuela

January 31, 2019 4:12 am
 
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has condemned the detention of three reporters and a driver working for Spain’s state-run EFE news agency in Venezuela’s capital.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office issued a statement Thursday calling for their immediate release.

EFE has reported that Colombian photographer Leonardo Munoz disappeared on Wednesday morning in Caracas and that two more reporters, Spaniard Gonzalo Dominguez and Colombian Mauren Barriga, were later taken away from their office by members of Venezuelan intelligence service Sebin, according to EFE. Spain’s government says a Venezuelan driver working for the news agency was also taken into custody. He wasn’t identified.

Sanchez has said that Spain’s government will endorse Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela if embattled President Nicolas Maduro doesn’t call a presidential election by Sunday.

