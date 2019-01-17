Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Striking Greek school teachers shut down traffic in Athens

January 17, 2019 9:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Striking school teachers and other Greek civil servants shut down central Athens for hours Thursday during a protest of new hiring criteria for teachers that were under consideration in parliament.

About 3,000 people took part in the protest outside the parliament building, disrupting public transportation for about five hours while police diverted traffic away from Syntagma Square. They planned to stay until lawmakers voted on the proposed hiring system.

Greece’s left-wing government has promised to hire 15,000 full-time teachers over the next three years, starting this fall. Unions say the hiring system is unfairly weighted against teachers who have worked for years on short-time contracts. They also want more teachers to be hired.

The umbrella civil servants’ union, Adedy, called a 24-hour public sector strike for Thursday to back the teachers’ demands, although the walkout mainly affected schools. Classes were canceled in most public schools in Athens and many were elsewhere in Greece.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A few dozen protesters briefly clashed with police officers blocking their access to parliament, but no injuries or arrests were reported.

Teachers previously held two protest marches in Athens over the hiring plan. Both resulted in clashes between some demonstrators and riot police.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA