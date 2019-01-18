Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Swiss, German students protest inaction on climate change

January 18, 2019 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of students held rallies Friday across Germany and Switzerland to protest the lack of action against climate change.

The demonstrations in dozens of cities were inspired by student Greta Thunberg , who has been staging a weekly “school strike” in Sweden. Many used the Twitter hashtag #FridaysForFuture to give their offline protests visibility online.

In Berlin, protesters focused on an upcoming political decision about when to end the use of coal in the country. Germany still relies heavily on lignite coal, a fossil fuel that produces large amounts of greenhouse gases that heat the atmosphere.

An expert panel is expected to publish non-binding recommendations later this month on how Germany can achieve the transition from using coal to using renewable energy in the coming decades.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference