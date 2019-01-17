Sweden charges man in royal jewels heist

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Sweden say a 22-year-old man has been charged with stealing 65 million kronor ($7.2 million) worth of royal treasure including a jeweled crown from a cathedral where they were on display.

Police investigator Filippo Bassini says the two crowns and an orb used for the funerals of King Karl IX and Queen Kristina haven’t been recovered.

Bassini said Thursday they believe two men stole the artifacts, dating back to 1611 and made for the royals’ funerals, from the Strangnas Cathedral. The second man has been detained, but hasn’t been charged.

The items were stolen July 31 from an alarmed display after the thieves had smashed the glass. They then fled either by motorboat via the vast system of lakes west of Stockholm.

