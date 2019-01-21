Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Sweden: Envoys’ talks ‘good preparation’ for Trump and Kim

January 21, 2019 9:49 am
 
1 min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s foreign minister said Monday she hopes talks between American, South Korean and North Korean diplomats her country is hosting “will serve as a good preparation for an upcoming summit” between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom told Swedish news agency TT that experts in nuclear disarmament, economic development and regional security attended the diplomats’ meeting in Sweden.

The first meeting ever to bring the leaders of North Korea and the United States face-to-face took place in June when Kim and Trump met in Singapore.

Trump said Saturday he is aiming to have a second summit in late February with the goal of producing a deal attractive enough to persuade Kim to give up North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lee Do-hoon of South Korea and Steve Biegun, U.S. special envoy for North Korea negotiations, planned to attend “small format” talks with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said Sunday

The Swedish government and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent think-thank focused on research on conflicts, armaments and arms control, were co-hosting the talks.

Wallstrom didn’t disclose the venue or schedule for the talks. Swedish media said they were thought to be underway at Hackholmssund, a conference center northwest of Stockholm on Lake Malaren.

Sweden has had diplomatic relations with North Korea since 1973 and is one of only a few Western countries with an embassy there. It provides consular services for the United States.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference