Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Syria’s first lady has successful breast cancer surgery

January 27, 2019 10:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s Presidency says the first lady has had successful surgery for breast cancer in the capital’s military hospital.

The Presidency said Sunday that Asma Assad is fighting a malignant tumor with “strength, confidence and faith.” The specifics of her surgery were not immediately known.

Her diagnosis was announced last summer in a rare public announcement regarding the health of the president’s family.

The family of Asma Assad, 43, is from central Syria but she was born and raised in London. She was an investment banker before quitting to marry the then-newly minted President Bashar Assad, in 2000. She has three children.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Asma Assad has maintained a public role, promoting civil and charity groups before the war and supporting families of soldiers after the conflict, which has killed more than 450,000.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.