The Latest: Plane flies rubble baby to Moscow for treatment

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the collapse of a building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

An airplane carrying a seriously injured 11-month-old baby boy who was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed Russian apartment building has landed in Moscow, where he is to undergo sophisticated medical treatment.

The plane, dispatched by the Health Ministry, arrived in Moscow from the city of Magnitogorsk on Tuesday night about eight hours after the baby was found. He reportedly is suffering from fractures, a head injury and hypothermia after spending nearly 36 hours in the apartment rubble amid sub-zero temperatures.

Nine bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the building that collapsed Monday. Russian officials say 32 people who lived in the building have still not been accounted for.

9:20 p.m.

7 p.m.

Russian rescue crews have pulled two more bodies from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building, bringing the death toll to nine.

The two discoveries were reported by Russian news agencies hours after an 11-month-old boy was pulled alive from the wreckage Tuesday in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk.

Officials said the baby is in extremely serious condition, suffering from fractures, a head injury and hypothermia after spending 35 hours in temperatures that fell to about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit).

More than 30 people who lived in the building have not been accounted for in the disaster in the city located 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The building’s pre-dawn collapse on Monday came after an explosion that was believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

3:55 p.m.

Rescuers have pulled a baby boy alive from the rubble of a Russian apartment building collapse that killed at least seven people and left dozens missing.

The rescue came about 35 hours after a section of the 10-story building in the city of Magnitogorsk collapsed in an explosion believed to have been triggered by a natural gas leak.

The baby was seriously injured and his recovery prospects were unclear.

The regional emergency ministry said earlier Tuesday that 37 residents of the building had not been accounted for. Hopes of finding survivors were dimmed by the harsh cold: Temperatures overnight were around minus 18 Celsius (0 Fahrenheit).

1:45 p.m.

Russian emergency officials say the confirmed death toll from the collapse of a section of an apartment building has risen to seven, and 37 residents of the building are still missing.

Rescue crews on Tuesday temporarily halted their search through the rubble in the city of Magnitogorsk while workers tried to remove or stabilize sections of the building in danger of collapse.

The collapse in the 10-story building before dawn on Monday followed an explosion believed to have been triggered by a natural gas leak.

The Emergency Ministry’s office in the region about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow said on Tuesday that seven bodies had been recovered. Five people were hospitalized with injuries.

