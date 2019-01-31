Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Migrants disembark from rescue ship in Sicily

January 31, 2019 5:44 am
 
ROME (AP) — The Latest on migrants in Europe (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

The 47 migrants kept at sea for nearly two weeks as Italy pressured European countries to take them in have begun disembarking from their rescue ship in Sicily.

Europe’s latest migrant standoff came to a conclusion Thursday in Catania as the Sea-Watch 3, operated by a German aid group, pulled into Catania’s port and the migrants were being taken ashore to be identified and processed.

Italian police and Red Cross workers were on hand in port to receive them.

Premier Giuseppe Conte announced a breakthrough in the standoff earlier this week, saying a half-dozen European countries had agreed to take in the migrants, who were rescued off Libya on Jan. 19, so Italy didn’t have to shoulder the burden alone.

___

9:20 a.m.

A migrant rescue ship is heading to a Sicilian port to disembark 47 migrants who were kept at sea for nearly two weeks while Italy pressed other European countries to agree to take them in.

The Sea-Watch 3, operated by the German aid group Sea Watch, was being escorted by Italian coast guard ships into port in Catania on Thursday morning.

Italy’s populist government has refused to allow humanitarian ships to dock in a bid to dissuade them from conducting rescues, and to force other countries to take asylum-seekers.

