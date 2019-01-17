Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Norway police recover 2 more avalanche victims

January 17, 2019 8:55 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on winter weather in Europe (all times local):

___

2:55 p.m.

Norwegian police say rescuers have recovered two more bodies after four skiers were swept away in an avalanche in northern Norway more than two weeks ago.

Police in northern Norway say the latest two bodies have been flown by helicopter down to a valley where they would be transported to the city of Tromsoe in a hearse on Thursday. The first body was recovered Wednesday.

Police tweeted that the search for the last victim was continuing.

Four skiers — a woman from Sweden and three men from Finland — were struck by a 300-meter (990-foot) wide avalanche that hit the Tamok valley, near Tromsoe on Jan. 2. The weather had hampered rescue efforts, and two days later, the four were presumed dead after helicopters had picked up beacon signals.

___

2:20 p.m.

Authorities in Austria are trying to reach dozens of Catholic nuns whose Alpine monastery has been cut off from the world for days because of heavy snowfall.

But public broadcaster ORF reported Thursday that the nuns say they’ve got enough food and fuel and want to stay put.

The Marienparadies cloister, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Salzburg, is home to 30 nuns and one priest.

ORF reported that authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery run by the “Sisters of Bethlehem” order.

It quoted prioress, Sister Laure-Marie, saying that the nuns had considered leaving but “since the sun returned and the road will be clear again soon, we are very, very grateful we’re allowed to remain with God.”

