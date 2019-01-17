Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Thousands skip school again to go to Belgium climate protest

January 17, 2019 7:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 students skipped school again in Belgium to join a march demanding better protections of the globe’s fragile climate.

Despite the rain and cold, the colorful protest march in Brussels was bigger than the initial one last week.

Banners reading “School strike 4 Climate” and “Skipping school? No. We fight for our future,” highlighted the march, which was free of incidents.

Some schools show understanding for the no-shows.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Patrick Lancksweerdt, a director of a local school, told De Standaard newspaper that “education has to turn youngsters into mature citizens. By their actions, they proved that they are.”

The students hope to turn the rallies into weekly events.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state